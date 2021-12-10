Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Lifted by Raymond James

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascot Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.65 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of AOT stock opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$413.24 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

