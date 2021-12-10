Puma (ETR:PUM) Trading 2.3% Higher

Puma Se (ETR:PUM)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €110.15 ($123.76) and last traded at €108.40 ($121.80). 255,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,298% from the average session volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €106.00 ($119.10).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($151.69) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €114.78 ($128.97).

The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion and a PE ratio of 49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €105.16 and its 200 day moving average is €102.46.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

