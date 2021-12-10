Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) PT Lowered to €63.00

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €68.00 ($76.40) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.15.

Shares of PUBGY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.41. 54,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,228. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

