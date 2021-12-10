Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. VTB Capital raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NILSY opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

