Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.76

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and traded as low as $29.62. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 69,903 shares trading hands.

NILSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. VTB Capital raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.