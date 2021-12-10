Public Index Network Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $6,194.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00055171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.16 or 0.08342873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00081380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,468.19 or 0.99888365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

