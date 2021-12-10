PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.85

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.85 and last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 559666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,766,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,214,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,672,000 after buying an additional 345,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,573,000 after buying an additional 309,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,743,000 after buying an additional 310,792 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,035,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

