Private Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,600,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,024 shares of company stock worth $39,115,145. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $216.35 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.13, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.91.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.