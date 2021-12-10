Private Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 859 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 859 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $264.32 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.36 billion, a PE ratio of 146.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

