Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 50,600 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 96,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $8.85 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4107 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

