Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 38.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 225,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 23,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 98,491 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 113,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period.

Shares of DIVO stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.34. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

