Private Advisor Group LLC Has $934,000 Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,306,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 133,958 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 702,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 110,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 247,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 85,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,297,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 41,646 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PEY opened at $20.33 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

