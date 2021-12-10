Private Advisor Group LLC Has $827,000 Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 29.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $43.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83.

