Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,832 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 56.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.