Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 81,302 Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,302 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $82,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod bought 19,798 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,553.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NCZ opened at $5.08 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

