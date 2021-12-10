Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,342 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,982 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.3% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $1,670,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 302.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,702 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.80.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $254.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.55. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $178.80 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 1.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

