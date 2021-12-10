Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Shares Bought by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Principal Value ETF worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Principal Value ETF during the second quarter worth $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Value ETF during the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Value ETF during the second quarter worth $197,000.

NASDAQ PY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $43.58. 5,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,460. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85. Principal Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

