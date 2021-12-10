Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.25

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.25 and traded as high as C$42.11. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$42.04, with a volume of 1,210,522 shares.

POW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a current ratio of 95.52 and a quick ratio of 81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.44 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$18.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4099997 earnings per share for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

