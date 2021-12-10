Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.00, but opened at $50.06. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Phreesia shares last traded at $48.37, with a volume of 8,451 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average is $63.63.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

