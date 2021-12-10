Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,484,000 after acquiring an additional 288,633 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Phreesia by 56.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 54.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after acquiring an additional 414,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Phreesia by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,579,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $112,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PHR opened at $42.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

PHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

