Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 7849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,650 shares of company stock valued at $133,282. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Photronics by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16.

About Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

