Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.270-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-$186 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.67 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLAB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 40,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,916. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Photronics has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,650 shares of company stock valued at $133,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Photronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of Photronics worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

