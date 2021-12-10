Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 750 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $10,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PLAB stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 669,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Photronics by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 35,473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Photronics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

