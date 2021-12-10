Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 750 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $10,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PLAB stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.87.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
