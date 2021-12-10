PGGM Investments Sells 7,357 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in MetLife were worth $19,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $60.88 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

