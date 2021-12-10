PGGM Investments Sells 172 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $29,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.12 and a 1-year high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

