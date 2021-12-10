PGGM Investments Purchases 40,869 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,869 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.13% of Xylem worth $29,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 175.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 339.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,936. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $123.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.53. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

