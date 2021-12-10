PGGM Investments Has $22.93 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 223,720 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.19% of PulteGroup worth $22,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in PulteGroup by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of PHM opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.