PGGM Investments Has $16.91 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,890 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 195,680 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.09% of Seagate Technology worth $16,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $102.93 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $116.93. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,166,577 shares of company stock worth $122,397,049 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

