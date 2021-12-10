PGGM Investments Grows Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $18,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS opened at $115.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.11. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $81.04 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.