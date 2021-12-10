PGGM Investments Cuts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,524 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 72,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.5% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.2% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $222.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.35 and a 200-day moving average of $220.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

