Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

