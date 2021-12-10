Peter Wirth Buys 4,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director Peter Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.34. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZLAB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Zai Lab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,962,000 after purchasing an additional 145,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

