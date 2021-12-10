Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.67 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $20.25. 1,732,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

