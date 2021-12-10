Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.74.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

