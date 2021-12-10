Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,530 ($46.81) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSN. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,370 ($44.69) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays cut Persimmon to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.78) to GBX 2,500 ($33.15) in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($44.29) to GBX 3,410 ($45.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,260.40 ($43.24).

PSN stock opened at GBX 2,829.43 ($37.52) on Friday. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 2,432 ($32.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,272 ($43.39). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,696.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,976.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46.

In related news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq purchased 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($37.06) per share, with a total value of £9,922.25 ($13,157.74).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

