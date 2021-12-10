Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,918 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Perficient makes up approximately 2.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 1.11% of Perficient worth $42,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 548.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after buying an additional 661,945 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 1,600.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after buying an additional 596,682 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in Perficient in the second quarter valued at about $34,082,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the second quarter valued at about $32,026,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 79.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after buying an additional 191,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,501. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.98. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

