PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Tops $0.0423 on Top Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $1,655.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00181987 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

