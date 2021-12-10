Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.79 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post sales of $72.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.58 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $238.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $296.41 million, with estimates ranging from $295.81 million to $297.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

PEBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $31.34. 1,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

