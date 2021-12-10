Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.79 Million

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post sales of $72.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.58 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $238.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $296.41 million, with estimates ranging from $295.81 million to $297.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

PEBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $31.34. 1,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.