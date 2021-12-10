Peony (PNY) Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $23.37 million and approximately $50,104.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00032264 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 67,446,146 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.