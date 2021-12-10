Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -123.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -845.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $644,733,000 after purchasing an additional 293,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,119,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,884,000 after acquiring an additional 78,360 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,494 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,823 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

