PDS Planning Inc Takes $208,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

