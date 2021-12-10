PDS Planning Inc Purchases 190 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 4.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP stock opened at $132.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.78 and its 200 day moving average is $142.50.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

