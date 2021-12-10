PDS Planning Inc Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

NYSE:PM opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

