PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Wipro were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 3,839.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,718 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Wipro during the second quarter worth about $6,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Wipro during the second quarter worth about $6,551,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Wipro during the second quarter worth about $4,939,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,207,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

NYSE:WIT opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

