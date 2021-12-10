PDS Planning Inc Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 46.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $583.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $536.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $398.28 and a 1-year high of $593.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $585.57.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

