PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) & Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Head to Head Contrast

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cypress Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.9% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and Cypress Environmental Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 20.09% 19.75% 5.60% Cypress Environmental Partners -6.52% -5,487.48% -6.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PayPal and Cypress Environmental Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 1 7 34 0 2.79 Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

PayPal presently has a consensus target price of $283.64, suggesting a potential upside of 51.03%. Given PayPal’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PayPal is more favorable than Cypress Environmental Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PayPal and Cypress Environmental Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $21.45 billion 10.28 $4.20 billion $4.16 45.14 Cypress Environmental Partners $206.00 million 0.07 -$1.41 million ($1.02) -1.17

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Cypress Environmental Partners. Cypress Environmental Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PayPal beats Cypress Environmental Partners on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment provides inspection and integrity services on a variety of infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems and distribution systems. The Pipeline & Process Services segment provides midstream services including hydrostatic testing services and chemical cleaning related to newly-constructed and existing pipelines and related infrastructure. The Water & Environmental Services segment owns and operates Environmental Protection Agency Class II saltwater disposal facilities in the Williston Basin region of North Dakota. The company was founded by Peter C. Boylan III and Charles C. Stephenson Jr. in March 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.