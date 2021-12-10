PAYCENT Market Capitalization Reaches $52,755.38 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 46.6% lower against the dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $52,755.38 and approximately $440.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00040170 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007034 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

