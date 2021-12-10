Paybswap Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (PAYB)

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Paybswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Paybswap has a total market cap of $901,763.39 and approximately $114,181.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paybswap has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00056500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.25 or 0.08460436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00082932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00059244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,030.96 or 0.99735009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002780 BTC.

About Paybswap

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

Paybswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paybswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paybswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

