Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 269 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU opened at $84.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.94.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.