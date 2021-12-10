Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American International Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 103.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.43.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

Several research firms have commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

